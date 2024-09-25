Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,527,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $912,070,000 after acquiring an additional 114,938 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,108,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,869,000 after purchasing an additional 391,983 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,623,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,169,000 after purchasing an additional 419,404 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,608,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,450,000 after purchasing an additional 39,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,674,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,266,000 after purchasing an additional 77,849 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.47.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $195.29 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $196.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.38. The firm has a market cap of $22.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 31.59%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

