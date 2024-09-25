1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZN. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $87.68. The company has a market capitalization of $238.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.75.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

