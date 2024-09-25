1832 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 132.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,341 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 0.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 3.4% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Vertical Research started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.34 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $79.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $48,405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,875,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Luc Walter sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $10,897,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 447,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,703,339. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $48,405,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,934,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,875,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,516,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,236,640 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

