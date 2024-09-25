1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 48,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,351,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 153.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MTSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In other news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $701,042.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,983.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 4,375 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total value of $457,493.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,566.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 6,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total transaction of $701,042.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,983.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 659,861 shares of company stock valued at $69,961,783. Insiders own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of MTSI opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $118.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 8.18. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.70.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.42 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

