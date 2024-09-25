SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,700 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.54% of SilverCrest Metals worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 5,624.4% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,352,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,888 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 16.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,113,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,265,000 after buying an additional 297,365 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 22.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,414,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 262,568 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 12.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 452,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 48,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in SilverCrest Metals by 2,768.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 429,776 shares in the last quarter. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

SILV stock opened at $9.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.71. SilverCrest Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SilverCrest Metals ( NYSE:SILV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $72.74 million during the quarter. SilverCrest Metals had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 25.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SilverCrest Metals Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

View Our Latest Research Report on SILV

About SilverCrest Metals

(Free Report)

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquiring, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its focuses on principal property the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico, as well as operates a portfolio of El Picacho, Cruz de Mayo, and Angel de Plata properties in Sonora Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.