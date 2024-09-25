1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,567 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $5,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 5,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.56, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,777.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.35, for a total value of $194,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,056 shares in the company, valued at $17,502,383.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,931 shares of company stock worth $22,644,807 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ResMed from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.00.

ResMed Stock Up 0.4 %

RMD stock opened at $247.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.41. ResMed Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.24 and a 12 month high of $255.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

About ResMed

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

