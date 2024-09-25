1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTE opened at $68.66 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $162.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.46.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

