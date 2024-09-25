1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 692,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,684 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,387,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,381,000 after purchasing an additional 360,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.6 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $114.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.20. The company has a market capitalization of $291.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on MRK. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

