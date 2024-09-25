Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT) Position Boosted by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.86% of Franklin BSP Realty Trust worth $8,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,973,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,886,000 after purchasing an additional 48,171 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 819,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 129,410 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 702,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,998 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 33.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 166,120 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FBRT has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, June 27th.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FBRT opened at $13.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average is $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 89.36, a current ratio of 89.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.52%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.58%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.