Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Shares Bought by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 57.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $8,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 337.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 224,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,014,000 after buying an additional 172,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,226,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2,196.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,298,000 after purchasing an additional 117,857 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1,080.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 82,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,240 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Quaker Chemical from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Quaker Chemical Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of KWR opened at $165.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.65. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $138.67 and a 1 year high of $221.94.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $463.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

