1832 Asset Management L.P. Sells 10,051 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lessened its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,051 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $177.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $179.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.22.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,764,211.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,890 shares of company stock worth $36,572,057 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FI. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.88.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

