1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 451,700 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 331.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 587,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451,700 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the second quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ADMA Biologics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 24,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $408,135.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 449,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,843,290.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 24,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total value of $408,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 449,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 466,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,121 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

ADMA opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average is $11.19. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -964.50 and a beta of 0.61. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ADMA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

