Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Sold by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 62,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 208,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,702,000 after buying an additional 12,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Essex Property Trust news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 8,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total value of $2,546,008.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,559.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,402 shares of company stock valued at $6,399,663. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $333.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.40.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE ESS opened at $300.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $317.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.57.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($2.40). The firm had revenue of $442.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.26 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

