1832 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,422 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period.

SDY opened at $141.11 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $142.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.45.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

