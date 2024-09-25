Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Shares Bought by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 836,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,190 shares during the period. Apogee Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.8% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned 1.43% of Apogee Therapeutics worth $32,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 44.7% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apogee Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 28.8% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Stock Performance

APGE stock opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78. Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $72.29.

Insider Transactions at Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). Sell-side analysts expect that Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,939,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apogee Therapeutics news, CEO Michael Thomas Henderson sold 15,000 shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total value of $558,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,474,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,939,385.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl Dambkowski sold 7,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $298,314.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 287,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,690,916.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,995 shares of company stock worth $5,218,774 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

