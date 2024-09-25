iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Bought by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,333,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,163,000 after buying an additional 860,698 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,098,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,755,000 after purchasing an additional 982,341 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,274,000 after purchasing an additional 38,814 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Asset Management Inc. now owns 714,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,557,000 after purchasing an additional 21,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 579,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,335,000 after purchasing an additional 97,403 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWX opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.17. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $62.08 and a 52 week high of $81.18. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.63.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

