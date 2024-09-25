Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Sold by Affinity Asset Advisors LLC

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,492 shares during the period. Kura Oncology makes up approximately 1.5% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $13,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KURA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $541,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 13.4% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Kura Oncology by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 825,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,992,000 after purchasing an additional 323,303 shares in the last quarter.

KURA stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $24.17.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.04. Kura Oncology’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

KURA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

