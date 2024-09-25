Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Buys 50,000 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 33.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Nuvalent comprises approximately 1.7% of Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $15,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUVL. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 21.8% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $754,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,819. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $754,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,819. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 32,795 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total value of $3,244,081.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,294,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,629 shares of company stock worth $9,901,758 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.
Nuvalent Trading Down 0.7 %
Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on NUVL shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nuvalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nuvalent from $102.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.
About Nuvalent
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.
