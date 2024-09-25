Affinity Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,133 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of BATS:ICF opened at $66.92 on Wednesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.23 and its 200 day moving average is $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

