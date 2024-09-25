WhiteCoin (XWC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $246,196.22

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 25th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0143 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $10.91 million and $246,196.22 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000172 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008991 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.52 or 0.00104443 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010791 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000117 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 42.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

