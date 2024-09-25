SingularityNET Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $877.75 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $877.75 million and $489,216.79 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008954 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00013860 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,739.34 or 1.00069672 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008103 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006821 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000040 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00063957 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.7347191 USD and is up 3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $576,550.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

