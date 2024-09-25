12,992 Shares in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Acquired by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stone Point Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter worth about $112,749,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 2.0% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 997,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,711,000 after buying an additional 19,306 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 893,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after buying an additional 101,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 79,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 50,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE OWL opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.06. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $20.13.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OWL

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.