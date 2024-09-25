The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox by 1,525.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 61,576 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,864 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in Clorox by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 141,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,705,000 after purchasing an additional 18,687 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 8,087 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth about $1,025,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

NYSE:CLX opened at $164.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.33 and its 200-day moving average is $143.83. The company has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.25, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.09.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. Clorox had a return on equity of 281.12% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Clorox in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total transaction of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

