Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Invests $190,000 in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,826 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Kinross Gold by 3,524.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,641 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

KGC opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.82. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.32%. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

