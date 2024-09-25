Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillman Solutions were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hillman Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,267,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,455,000 after acquiring an additional 110,730 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 3.5% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,618,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,125,000 after purchasing an additional 328,740 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,363,000 after purchasing an additional 225,480 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 158.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,064,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,039 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in Hillman Solutions by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 6,978,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,759,000 after buying an additional 58,387 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillman Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of HLMN opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hillman Solutions Corp has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $10.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -1,066.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hillman Solutions ( NASDAQ:HLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $379.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.53 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLMN. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.92.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

