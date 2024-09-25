Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,949 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,767,000 after buying an additional 181,520 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 58.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,642,000 after acquiring an additional 492,945 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Workiva by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,452,000 after acquiring an additional 51,506 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in Workiva by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,116,000 after purchasing an additional 234,255 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workiva by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,745,000 after purchasing an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WK opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.39 and its 200 day moving average is $77.52. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.47 and a 1 year high of $105.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $177.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.22 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workiva Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $205,970.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,570.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WK. StockNews.com lowered shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workiva

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.