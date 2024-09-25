Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWG. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in NatWest Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of NatWest Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets started coverage on NatWest Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:NWG opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $4.30 and a 1-year high of $9.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.33.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.1543 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from NatWest Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 4.3%.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

