Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $280,000 Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 32.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 97.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WNS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WNS. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

WNS Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE WNS opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.48 and its 200-day moving average is $53.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. WNS has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $74.54.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.