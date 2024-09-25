1832 Asset Management L.P. Reduces Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

1832 Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 84.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581,557 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $83.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.87.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

