Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,757 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.3% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.86.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. UBS Group lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.86.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

