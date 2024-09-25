Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,820 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,286 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,820 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 1,904.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter worth about $189,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on VIPS shares. CLSA downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vipshop from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.18 and its 200-day moving average is $14.86. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.33.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The technology company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $3.43. The firm had revenue of $25.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.61 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 22.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

