Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Down 1.4%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $94.35 and last traded at $94.75. Approximately 1,470,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 11,878,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.05.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.92.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.04. The stock has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,697,682.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

