Internet Computer (ICP) Price Hits $9.23

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $4.35 billion and approximately $131.11 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.23 or 0.00014496 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 19.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00043525 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00007507 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000599 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 523,460,647 coins and its circulating supply is 471,230,020 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

