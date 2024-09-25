Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Trading Up 0.8%

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 833,595 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 5,499,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

JOBY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Joby Aviation from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.21.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,724,274 shares in the company, valued at $159,039,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kate Dehoff sold 5,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $39,309.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 199,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,031.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,724,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,039,971.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,615 shares of company stock worth $1,762,283. 32.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 216.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Integris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.54% of the company’s stock.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

