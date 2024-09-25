Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Trading 0.1% Higher

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.72. 3,634,594 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 16,209,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -14.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 282.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,219 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

