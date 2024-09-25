Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM) Shares Down 2.2%

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.62. 231,468 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,608,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.17.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYM shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Symbotic in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -98.54 and a beta of 1.81.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $491.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,036 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Symbotic news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,013,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William M. Boyd III sold 8,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $341,654.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,794.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,909 shares of company stock worth $1,148,358 over the last 90 days. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYM. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Symbotic by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in Symbotic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

