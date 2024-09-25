PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Trading Up 1%

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $172.85 and last traded at $172.82. 1,398,977 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 5,451,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.53.

The stock has a market cap of $233.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.98.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after acquiring an additional 905,468 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,632,000 after acquiring an additional 700,092 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,089,000 after acquiring an additional 561,465 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,030,000 after acquiring an additional 57,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,121,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,869,000 after acquiring an additional 693,873 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

