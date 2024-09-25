TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) Shares Down 0.6%

Shares of TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $34.66 and last traded at $34.90. 169,689 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 685,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.11.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on TORM from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.10.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $437.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.38 million. TORM had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.81%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TORM plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from TORM’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.40%. TORM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the second quarter valued at $744,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of TORM by 276.2% in the second quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 110,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 80,793 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TORM by 42.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 147,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,730,000 after purchasing an additional 44,259 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of TORM by 860.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,429,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM plc, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of product tankers in the United Kingdom. It operates in two operating segments, Tanker and Marine Exhaust. The Tanker segment transports refined oil products, such as gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, naphtha, and gas oil, as well as dirty petroleum products, including fuel oil.

