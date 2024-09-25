CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Down 0.5%

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $296.03 and last traded at $298.50. Approximately 2,477,927 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 5,359,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 544.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $262.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total transaction of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total value of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.73, for a total value of $1,173,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,521,111.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,301,815 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

