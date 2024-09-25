ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Trading 0.8% Higher

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $807.61 and last traded at $802.00. 429,781 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,263,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $795.28.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASML from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,147.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $860.62 and its 200-day moving average is $936.22. The stock has a market cap of $320.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in ASML by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 93,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,645,000 after acquiring an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 169.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,661,000 after buying an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 25,520.0% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

