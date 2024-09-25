Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Down 3.1%

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) dropped 3.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.34 and last traded at $71.61. Approximately 5,863,814 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 12,490,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.51.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -21.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $175,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,432,931.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $11,878,785 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marvell Technology

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 26.5% in the second quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,482,000 after acquiring an additional 52,365 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the second quarter worth about $932,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.1% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after buying an additional 10,306 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 529,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,505,000 after buying an additional 88,918 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $6,985,000. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

