Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Down 0.3%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.04 and last traded at $3.05. 1,636,288 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 6,933,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $3.90.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,386,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after buying an additional 228,487 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 129,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 91,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

