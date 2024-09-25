Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Shares Up 19.3%

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 19.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 3.40 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.40 ($0.05). 312,488 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 251,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

Symphony Environmental Technologies Stock Up 19.3 %

The company has a market cap of £7.65 million, a P/E ratio of -285.00 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 563.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Symphony Environmental Technologies

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and supply of environmental plastic additives and masterbatches in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, Central and South America, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers d2w, an oxo-biodegradable plastic; and d2p, a suite of masterbatches, which provides protection to plastic products from bacteria, insects, fungi, algae, odour, fouling, and fire.

