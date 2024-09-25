Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading Up 1.3%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $344.50 and last traded at $344.47. Approximately 540,424 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 4,206,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $111.85 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.56 and its 200 day moving average is $314.43.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,359.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total transaction of $3,484,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,983,359.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total transaction of $20,698,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $54,854,924.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,075 shares of company stock valued at $154,029,567 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palo Alto Networks

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,329 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $17,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 150,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,488,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

