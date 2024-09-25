Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Up 0.6%

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $154.36 and last traded at $154.16. 2,164,899 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 7,944,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.29.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.83.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.78.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.27 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 563.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,439,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $896,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,043 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,850 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at $272,312,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

