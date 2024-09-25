NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Trading 1.1% Higher

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $83.92 and last traded at $83.70. Approximately 1,627,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,936,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.87.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.84. The company has a market capitalization of $173.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 56.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $50,646.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,697. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NextEra Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEE. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,065,000. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 8,447.5% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,735,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $174,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 400.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,812,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,957,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,953,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

