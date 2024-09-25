Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,622 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CoStar Group were worth $15,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,808,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,650,000 after buying an additional 1,773,564 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,759,000 after purchasing an additional 982,837 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,414,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,987,000 after purchasing an additional 796,386 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the second quarter worth $46,692,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,451,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,322,615,000 after purchasing an additional 541,700 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $108.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.38.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $100.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.58, a PEG ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a current ratio of 9.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.75.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $677.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

