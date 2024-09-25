Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $5,609,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Zscaler by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $846,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $174.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $180.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.47 and a beta of 0.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $146.59 and a one year high of $259.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Zscaler from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,408.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $1,392,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.28, for a total value of $488,490.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,906,072.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,153,834. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.