Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 1,543.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 431.3% in the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $70.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $49.87 and a 1 year high of $70.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.43.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.80%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

