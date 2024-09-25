Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth $38,736,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in RH by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in RH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RH by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at RH

In other RH news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,016.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stefan Duban sold 4,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.37, for a total value of $1,484,195.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,016.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.30, for a total value of $680,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,714,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Performance

RH opened at $344.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 95.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $274.42 and its 200-day moving average is $269.61. RH has a one year low of $207.26 and a one year high of $354.86.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 1.13% and a negative return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RH. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of RH from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of RH from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of RH from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.54.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

